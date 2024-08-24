Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1552 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1552 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1552 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
