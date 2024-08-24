Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1552 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1552 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1552 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 12 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1552
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1552 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
896 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland Denar 1552 "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Denar 1552 "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1552 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1552 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search