1/2 Grosz 1563 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1563 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (10) XF (114) VF (44) No grade (90) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (19)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (13)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (11)

Gärtner (3)

GGN (4)

Janas (4)

Katz (8)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (13)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (91)

PDA & PGN (9)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rzeszowski DA (42)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (36)

WCN (20)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (5)