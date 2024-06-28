Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1563 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1563
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (292)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1563 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1563 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
