Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1563

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Ducat 1563 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Ducat 1563 Lithuania
3 Ducat 1563 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1563 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1563 Lithuania
Ducat 1563 Lithuania
Average price 62000 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 Lithuania
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 268
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1563 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1563 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1563 Lithuania
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 292
Obverse Denar 1563 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1563 Lithuania
Denar 1563 Lithuania
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 32
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
