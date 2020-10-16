Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1563
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1563 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 290,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
84809 $
Price in auction currency 330000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
32378 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1563 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

