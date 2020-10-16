Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1563 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1563
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1563 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 290,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
84809 $
Price in auction currency 330000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
32378 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
