Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1563 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1563 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1563 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1563
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1563 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1563 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

