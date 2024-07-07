Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 - 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1563
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (268)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
