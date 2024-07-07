3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

