Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 - 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1563
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (268)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1563 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

