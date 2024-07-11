Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1559
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
