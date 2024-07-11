Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1559
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (18)
  • DESA (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (12)
  • GGN (4)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • PDA & PGN (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (54)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (16)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

