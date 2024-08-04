Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1559

Silver coins (Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1559 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1559 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1559 Lithuania
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1559 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1559 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1559 Lithuania
Average price 45 $
Sales
2 211
Obverse Denar 1559 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1559 Lithuania
Denar 1559 Lithuania
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 105

Silver coins (Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 Bydgoszcz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price
Sales
0 1
