3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1559
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.
