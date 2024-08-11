Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1559
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.

  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

