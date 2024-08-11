3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1559 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.

Сondition VF (1)