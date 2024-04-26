1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

