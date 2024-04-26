Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,52 g
  • Diameter 23,5 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1559
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

