1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,52 g
- Diameter 23,5 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1559
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1559 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
