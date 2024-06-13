Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1559 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1559
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1559 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (9)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)
- GGN (6)
- Janas (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (19)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- Tempus (2)
- WCN (19)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
