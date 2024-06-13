Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1559 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1559 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1559 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1559
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1559 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1559 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

