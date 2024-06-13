Denar 1559 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1559 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.

