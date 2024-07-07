1/2 Grosz 1561 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1561 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (56) AU (18) XF (161) VF (53) No grade (88) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) MS62 (5) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (22) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (23)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (20)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (3)

Heritage (1)

Janas (2)

Katz (10)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (19)

Numedux (18)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (82)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (64)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (48)

Tempus (1)

WCN (27)

WDA - MiM (16)

Wójcicki (11)

Wu-eL (1)