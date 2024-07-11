Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1549
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (290)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place March 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (12)
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (27)
  • Numedux (26)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (43)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (36)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (40)
  • Tempus (3)
  • WCN (27)
  • WDA - MiM (22)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1549 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1549 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search