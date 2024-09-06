Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1549

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1549 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1549 Lithuania
Ducat 1549 Lithuania
Average price 110000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1549 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1549 Danzig
Ducat 1549 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins (Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1549 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1549 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1549 Lithuania
Average price 50 $
Sales
2 290
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1549 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1549 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1549 Danzig
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Denar 1549 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1549 Lithuania
Denar 1549 Lithuania
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Denar 1549 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1549 Danzig
Denar 1549 Danzig
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 37

Silver coins (Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1549 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1549 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1549 Danzig
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 2
