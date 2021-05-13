Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1549 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1549 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1549 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1549
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1549 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - May 21, 2022
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - May 21, 2022
Seller DESA
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Poland Denar 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1549 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1549 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search