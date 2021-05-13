Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1549 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1549
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1549 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1549 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
