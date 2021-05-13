Denar 1549 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1549 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) Service PCGS (3)