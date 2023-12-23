Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1549 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1549
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1549 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.
