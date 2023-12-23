Denar 1549 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1549 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.

