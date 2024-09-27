Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1549 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1549
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
