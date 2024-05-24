Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1549
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1549 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search