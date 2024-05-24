Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1549
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
Сondition
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
