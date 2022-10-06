Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,83 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1549
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1549 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

