Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1549 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1549 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1549 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1549
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1549 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2852 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 92,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Poland Ducat 1549 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1549 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

