Ducat 1549 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1549 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2852 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 92,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition AU (1)