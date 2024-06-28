Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1547
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (18)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (12)
- GGN (2)
- Janas (3)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (14)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numimarket (9)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (18)
- Stary Sklep (38)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (25)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search