Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (18)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (12)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (3)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (18)
  • Stary Sklep (38)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (25)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1547 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search