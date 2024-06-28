1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (94) AU (16) XF (62) VF (14) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (19) MS63 (19) MS62 (13) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (52) PCGS (7)

