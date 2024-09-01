Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1547

Golden coins (Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1547 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1547 Lithuania
Ducat 1547 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins (Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 Lithuania
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 Lithuania
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 Lithuania
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 Lithuania
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Grosz 1547 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1547 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1547 Lithuania
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 136
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1547 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1547 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1547 Lithuania
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 191
Obverse Denar 1547 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1547 Lithuania
Denar 1547 Lithuania
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Obol 1547 Lithuania
Reverse Obol 1547 Lithuania
Obol 1547 Lithuania
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 79

Golden coins (Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1547 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1547 Danzig
Ducat 1547 Danzig
Average price 77000 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins (Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1547 ST
Reverse 1 Grosz 1547 ST
1 Grosz 1547 ST
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 164
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1547 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1547 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1547 Danzig
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP Without mark in the crown
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Denar 1547 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1547 Danzig
Denar 1547 Danzig
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 45
