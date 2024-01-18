Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,35 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2132 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1732 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
2471 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

