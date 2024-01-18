Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2132 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1732 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
2471 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
