Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22,5 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1547
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- DESA (1)
- GGN (7)
- Golden Lion (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (3)
- Marciniak (16)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (18)
- Numedux (5)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numisbalt (20)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Provenance Auctions (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (13)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 653 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search