Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22,5 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 653 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

