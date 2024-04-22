Schilling (Szelag) 1547 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1547 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

