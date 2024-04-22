Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1547 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1547 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1547 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1547 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
