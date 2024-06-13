Obol 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Obol 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (25) VF (25) F (4) VG (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (11)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (5)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (18)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (2)