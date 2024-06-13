Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Obol 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,32 g
- Diameter 11 - 11,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Obol
- Year 1547
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Obol 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Obol 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
