Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Obol 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Obol 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Obol 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,32 g
  • Diameter 11 - 11,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Obol
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Obol 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Obol 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Obol 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

