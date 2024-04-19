3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

