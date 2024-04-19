Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3391 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

