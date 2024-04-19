Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1547
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3391 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
