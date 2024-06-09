Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1547 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar 1547 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar 1547 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1547 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1547 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

