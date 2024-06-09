Denar 1547 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1547 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

