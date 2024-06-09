Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1547 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1547
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1547 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1547 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
