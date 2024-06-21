1 Grosz 1547 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1547 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (6) XF (95) VF (43) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (5) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (14)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (4)

DESA (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Karbownik (1)

Marciniak (19)

Niemczyk (22)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (1)

PDA & PGN (3)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (8)

Tempus (1)

WCN (37)

WDA - MiM (30)

Wójcicki (12)