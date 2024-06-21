Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1547 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1547
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1547 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
