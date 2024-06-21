Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1547 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1547 ST - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1547 ST - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1547 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1547 ST at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

