Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1547 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1547 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ducat 1547 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1547 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135,125. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Spink (1)
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
92418 $
Price in auction currency 350000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
37701 $
Price in auction currency 25000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1547 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1547 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
