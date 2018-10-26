Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1547 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1547
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1547 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135,125. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
92418 $
Price in auction currency 350000 PLN
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
37701 $
Price in auction currency 25000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
