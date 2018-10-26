Ducat 1547 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1547 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135,125. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

