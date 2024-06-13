Denar 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (9) VF (5) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

COINSNET (3)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Tempus (1)

WDA - MiM (2)