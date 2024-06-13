Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1547
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Tempus (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search