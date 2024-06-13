Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1547 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1547 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1547
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1547 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Denar 1547 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1547 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search