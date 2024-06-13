Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1554
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

