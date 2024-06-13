Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1554
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1554 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
