Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1554

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1554 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1554 Danzig
Ducat 1554 Danzig
Average price 35000 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1554 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1554 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1554 Lithuania
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse Denar 1554 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1554 Lithuania
Denar 1554 Lithuania
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse Denar 1554 Elbing
Reverse Denar 1554 Elbing
Denar 1554 Elbing
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Denar 1554 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1554 Danzig
Denar 1554 Danzig
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 84
