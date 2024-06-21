Denar 1554 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1554 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

