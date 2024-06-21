Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1554 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1554
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1554 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
