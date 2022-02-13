Ducat 1554 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1554 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 210,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

