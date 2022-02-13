Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1554 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1554 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1554 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1554
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1554 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 210,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
37231 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 8, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
54335 $
Price in auction currency 47000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1554 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1554 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

