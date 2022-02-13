Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1554 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1554
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1554 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 210,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
37231 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
54335 $
Price in auction currency 47000 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
