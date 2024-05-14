Denar 1554 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1554 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (1) XF (27) VF (15) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) Service NGC (10)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (5)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (11)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Stary Sklep (8)

Tempus (2)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (2)