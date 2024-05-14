Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1554 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1554 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1554 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1554
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1554 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Denar 1554 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1554 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1554 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search