Denar 1554 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1554
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1554 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.
