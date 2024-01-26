Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1554 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 12 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1554
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1554 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
