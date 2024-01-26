Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1554 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1554 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1554 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 12 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1554
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1554 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (11)
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland Denar 1554 "Elbing" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1554 "Elbing" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1554 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1554 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1554 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1554 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search