Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1551
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

