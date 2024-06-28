1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (9) XF (46) VF (9) G (1) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (7) NGC (12)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (5)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (8)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Janas (2)

Katz (2)

Marciniak (12)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (8)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (17)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Stary Sklep (16)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (4)