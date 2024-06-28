Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1551
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1551 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
