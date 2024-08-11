Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1551

Golden coins

Ducat 1551 Danzig
Average price 50000 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
1/2 Grosz 1551 Lithuania
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 121
Schilling (Szelag) 1551 Danzig
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 40
Denar 1551 Lithuania
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 10
Denar 1551 CWF Wschowa
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 11
Denar 1551 Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 37
