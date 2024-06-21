Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1551 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1551 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1551 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1551
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1551 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Poland Denar 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1551 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

