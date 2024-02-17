Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1551
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1551 "Wschowa" with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Poland Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1551 "Wschowa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

