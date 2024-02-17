Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1551 "Wschowa" with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

