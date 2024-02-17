Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1551 CWF "Wschowa" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1551
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1551 "Wschowa" with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
