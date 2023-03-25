Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1551 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1551
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1551 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32128 $
Price in auction currency 140000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
61316 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
