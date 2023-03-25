Ducat 1551 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1551 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)