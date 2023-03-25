Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1551 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1551 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1551 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1551
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1551 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32128 $
Price in auction currency 140000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
61316 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1551 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1551 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1551 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search