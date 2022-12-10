Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1551 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1551 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1551 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1551
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1551 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Poland Denar 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Poland Denar 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1551 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - May 15, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1551 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
