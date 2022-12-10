Denar 1551 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1551 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)