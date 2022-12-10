Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1551 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1551
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1551 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
