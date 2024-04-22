Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1551
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,100. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1551 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1551 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search