1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22,5 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,250. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2537 $
Price in auction currency 10250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
