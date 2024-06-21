1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,250. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

