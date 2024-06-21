Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1546 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1546 ST - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1546 ST - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,500. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 ST at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

