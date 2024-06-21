1 Grosz 1546 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,500. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (14) XF (83) VF (50) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (6) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (3)

DESA (2)

Felix Schiessinger (1)

GGN (7)

Janas (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (31)

Niemczyk (30)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (12)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (3)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (10)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tempus (1)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (27)

Wójcicki (9)