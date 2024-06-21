Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1546 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,500. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1546 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
