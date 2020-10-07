Ducat 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1546 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)