Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1546 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ducat 1546 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1546 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ducat 1546 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
82801 $
Price in auction currency 315000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1546 "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Poland Ducat 1546 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1546 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1546 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1546 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

