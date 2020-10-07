Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1546 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1546 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
82801 $
Price in auction currency 315000 PLN
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1546 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search