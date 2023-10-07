Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1546 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
