1 Grosz 1546 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)