Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1546 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1546 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1546 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1546 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1546 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1546 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1546 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search