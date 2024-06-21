Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 4,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2001.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- DESA (1)
- GGN (2)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search