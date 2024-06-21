Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 4,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2001.

