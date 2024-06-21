Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 4,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2001.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

