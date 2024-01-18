Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
