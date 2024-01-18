Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Date November 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

